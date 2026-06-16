BROOKLYN - An Orthodox Jewish rabbi has been arrested for the alleged molestation of three teenage boys who attended a Brooklyn school where he used to work.





According to authorities, 33-year-old Yoel Malik sexually abused boys between the ages of 14 and 16. They say he had several encounters with the victims in a motel and also in a car.





Malik is a member of the Satmar Hasidic community in Williamsburg, which is the same sect as former Hasidic Jewish counselor Nechemya Weberman. Weberman was sentenced last week to 103 years in prison for molesting a young girl he counseled for three years.





Malik is facing 28 separate counts related to this case.





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Why such a lenient sentence, I wonder? 🤔





https://x.com/GarbageHuman24/status/2066287853634744496





@grok who was the judge that gave sentencing?





https://x.com/JTTCOTM/status/2066291819281895694





The case involves Yoel Malik (Satmar rabbi/teacher at closed Borough Park yeshiva), sentenced Feb 2016 to 60 days jail + 6 yrs probation after pleading guilty to luring a child & sexual misconduct (originally 28 counts re: 4 teenage boys).





News reports (NY Daily News etc.) do not name the specific judge. Focus/criticism was on the plea deal from then-Brooklyn DA Kenneth Thompson, as victims were reluctant to testify publicly.





https://x.com/grok/status/2066291964350214530





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xf8WbCm4snk





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/auf0zw





A Brooklyn rabbi accused of sexually assaulting several teenage boys was sentenced on Tuesday to 60 days in jail and six years on probation.





In 2013, Yoel Malik was charged with the sexual assault of four boys aged between 13 and 16.





He pleaded guilty of luring a child and sexual misconduct the following year, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.





As part of the plea deal, Malik, 36, underwent a sex offender class and other probation requirements, and the felony count of luring a child was subsequently dismissed, according to the Daily News.





Malik's victims were students at the now-closed Satmar yeshiva in Borough Park, Brooklyn.





The rabbi was accused of fondling the boys and allegedly forced two of them to perform oral sex on him.





A Brooklyn hotel manager said he admitted Malik and a 'tall boy' into a room in January 2013, where the pair allegedly stayed for eight hours, according to Pix 11.





Malik was arrested two weeks after the alleged hotel attack by NYPD officers from the 77th precinct in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, court records show.





Child abuse victims' advocates told the Daily News the 60-day jail sentence was 'inexplicable,' while Malik's lawyer, Rober Bennet-Adler, called the punishment 'significant.'





Malik is a father of five and previously ran a yeshiva for 'at-risk' youth, according to Pix 11.





https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-3464986/Brooklyn-rabbi-charged-abusing-teenage-boys-gets-60-days-jail-six-years-probation.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus





This from a local news piece: "Rabbi Malik was arrested late Wednesday. The authorities and a Brooklyn prosecutor, Tziyonah Langsam, said Rabbi Malik had admitted to visiting the hotel and a car with the boys. The rabbi also told them, they said, that some of the boys made advances on him. Ms. Langsam also said Mr. Malik had made a statement indicating that he was a victim of abuse himself."





It's easy to place the blame on Ken Thompson [though he deserves an appropriate amount thanks to the deal he penned], but I needed to know who exactly was the judge who authorized this:





The initial arraignment judge who handled Yoel Malik's initial bail hearing following his arrest was ⁠Judge Stephen Antignani of the Brooklyn Criminal Court.





During that initial session, prosecutors from the District Attorney's office requested that Judge Antignani set Malik's bail at $250,000, though he was ultimately released on a lower $75,000 bond. The final plea deal and sentencing in 2014 and 2016 were subsequently processed through the ⁠Brooklyn Supreme Court.





https://web.archive.org/web/20130201034906/https://www.nytimes.com/2013/02/01/nyregion/brooklyn-rabbi-charged-with-sexual-abuse-of-boys.html