This COVID Will Be Remembered by the Younger Generation as a Catastrophic Moral Crime

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01/22/2022 Bari Weiss said on the Bill Maher show that it’s a pandemic of bureaucracy, it’s not real anymore, and this Covid is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime. Steve Bannon: Even the super liberal, super progressives started to awaken. This is a fundamental, deep realignment.