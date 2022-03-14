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The GenX guide to surviving a nuclear apocalypse
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573 views • March 14, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Most GenX and millennial Americans don’t know how to read a map. So, how could they POSSIBLY survive a worldwide nuclear war?! BlazeTV Media Critic Rob Eno joins Glenn with simple tips for the most clueless among us — from learning how to use a compass to buying a ‘bug out bag.’ Sure, Eno is no doctor and his equipment is so tiny it probably barely works…but AT LEAST he can read a map!
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhoaROE9ul8
Most GenX and millennial Americans don’t know how to read a map. So, how could they POSSIBLY survive a worldwide nuclear war?! BlazeTV Media Critic Rob Eno joins Glenn with simple tips for the most clueless among us — from learning how to use a compass to buying a ‘bug out bag.’ Sure, Eno is no doctor and his equipment is so tiny it probably barely works…but AT LEAST he can read a map!
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhoaROE9ul8
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