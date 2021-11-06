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Leader in Waiting Tells the World's People: Shut Everything Down... {05.11.2021]
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450 views • November 06, 2021
What is Adrenochrome?
Adrenochrome is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C 9 H 9 NO 3 produced by the oxidation of adrenaline (epinephrine).The derivative compound, carbazochrome, is a hemostatic medication. Despite this compound's name it is unrelated to the element chromium, instead the -chrome suffix indicates a relationship to color, as pure adrenochrome is deep violet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=adrenochrome&;t=h_&ia=web
+ Watch How Fast Mandates Disappear
- You can call me crazy or not but when Trudeau is ousted, you will see a new leader emerge, one who is waiting in the wings, one who is waiting for the people to stand up for their FREEDOM. This new leader is telling you to SHUT DOWN the entire SYSTEM involved in this tyranny and then Watch how fast these vaccine mandates simply disappear.
- Outrageous Airplane Incident with a Covidiot
- Elites ling up for the blood of children ....this time Legally without having to murder them
- Mandated Vaccines being challenged in court
Chris Norman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kjtk_tIlWs
WIL PARANORMAL - EMAIL: [email protected]
wil paranormal
49861 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ao3oSDjdCFPl/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
RUMBLE LINK: Coming later today where you can leave comments
Adrenochrome is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C 9 H 9 NO 3 produced by the oxidation of adrenaline (epinephrine).The derivative compound, carbazochrome, is a hemostatic medication. Despite this compound's name it is unrelated to the element chromium, instead the -chrome suffix indicates a relationship to color, as pure adrenochrome is deep violet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=adrenochrome&;t=h_&ia=web
+ Watch How Fast Mandates Disappear
- You can call me crazy or not but when Trudeau is ousted, you will see a new leader emerge, one who is waiting in the wings, one who is waiting for the people to stand up for their FREEDOM. This new leader is telling you to SHUT DOWN the entire SYSTEM involved in this tyranny and then Watch how fast these vaccine mandates simply disappear.
- Outrageous Airplane Incident with a Covidiot
- Elites ling up for the blood of children ....this time Legally without having to murder them
- Mandated Vaccines being challenged in court
Chris Norman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kjtk_tIlWs
WIL PARANORMAL - EMAIL: [email protected]
wil paranormal
49861 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ao3oSDjdCFPl/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
RUMBLE LINK: Coming later today where you can leave comments
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