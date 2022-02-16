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NJ WEATHER WARFARE ✈️ ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT ⚠️ PLASMA SMART DUST SATURATION ☠️CLOUD WHITENING UPDATE 1133 AM 2,16,22
NJ WEATHER WARFARE
NJ WEATHER WARFARE
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13 views • February 16, 2022
🐔 BRENDON O'CONNELL 👹 KISSINGER'S WAR IN UKRAINE 🇮🇱 ZIONAZI KABALLAH
https://youtu.be/G7yBtZmCf9A
🇮🇱 BRENDON OCONNELL 174 ISRAEL, KAZAKHSTAN,ROTHSCHILD, PUTIN,& XI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myZrOiPpv
D2N/
🇮🇱 SHOULD THE US INVADE ISRAEL ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/638cBERfUOGU/
💉VAX SHEDDING IS REALLY EMF POISONING !
https://odysee.com/@maximusforealious:8/sheading-is-emf-poisining:4
👹OPERATION ADAM : Celeste Solum
https://youtu.be/wQWTQr-e-YM
✈️ GEOENGINEERING WATCH 2.5.22
https://youtu.be/X_xkreUvklA
🦜FREEDOM CONVOY CANADIAN TRUCKERS AMAZING POLLY 2.3.22
https://rumble.com/vtlaw1-freedom-convoy-canadian-truckers-inspire-the-world.html
☠️Watch "CRISPR in Context: The New World of Human Genetic Engineering"
https://youtu.be/RNRZchHaKgw
🌋 DUTCHSINSE SEISMIC EVENT ⚠️1.31.22
https://youtu.be/guJBA_uDa_E
🚨BRENDON O'CONNELL ASSANGE,GREENWALD ,SNOWDEN
https://youtu.be/fNS7Fb1k6lA
✈️MIKE MORALES 16 DAY FORECAST
https://youtu.be/vhxa62Y9a4c
🪱WHAT IS A NANOWORM ?
Celeste Solum 1.26.22
https://youtu.be/cS2yumBaoq0
👾CRISPR TECH GENETIC ENGINEERING TRANSHUMANISM
https://youtu.be/RNRZchHaKgw
👾MORE CRISPR HUMAN GENE EDITING
https://youtu.be/Nimj6SNPq-o
🚨SYRIA JOINS BELT & ROAD GREATER ISRAEL INITIATIVE Brendon O'Connell
https://youtu.be/oi4MeSecd0o
👹BEYOND EVIL💉 GINKO BIOWORKS Jamie Lee APLANETRUTH 1.22.22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BVtwoUYxQdVZ/
✈️ GEOENGINEERING WATCH 1.22.22
https://youtu.be/imSypdr_uf8
⚠️STOP THE CRIME CYBER POLYGON BLACKOUT COMING Debra Tavares
https://youtu.be/QEcNZE3Yq9M
Keywords
emf radiationautism5gweather modificationaluminumalzheimerssolar radiation managementraytheoncovid scamdemiccovid plandemicnj weather warfaresolar remediationatmospheric aerosol injectionsengineering winter weatherclimate engineering weather modificationcloud whitening
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