Tim Ballard Discusses the Sound of Freedom - Why the MSM is Connecting the Film to “QAnon”

Tim Ballard Discusses the Sound of Freedom - It’s Success over Disney & Why the MSM is Connecting the Film to “QAnon”
This was a 20th Century Fox movie. Disney bought 20th Century Fox & stonewalled the film… gee I wonder why?
How ironically poetic is it that the same film Disney tried to stop from coming out ends up beating their blockbuster movie, Indiana Jones?
That is a really good sign where people are right now.
Disney is a multi-billion dollar empire with unlimited marketing funds, against we Anons with memes & short clips.
We the People came out on top.
Context About the Movie:
Angel Studios jumped in right before the rights expired after Disney Stonewalled the film & made a deal in 5 days with the producers.
They originally did not want Jim Caviezel & Tim Ballard fought for Jim & said, “Jim Caviezel loves Jesus & that’s important to me because I love Jesus”
Tim Responds to the MSM connections to The Sound of Freedom & “QAnon”:
“I can’t explain it & neither can they.. very show I’ve seen they like to throw out QAnon & they make zero connection to the actual story.. which is very difficult to make that connection when it’s based on a true story…> where’s the QAnon doctrine being spewed in the script, I have no idea.”
Tim Ballard goes on to absolutely wreck the CNN QAnon skit & goes into organ harvesting rings.
https://rumble.com/v2z7l5a-tim-ballard-discusses-the-sound-of-freedom-its-success-over-disney.html
