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Here's KEY Footage You Won't See On MSM: Here's What The Ukrainian Armed Forces And Their Azov Neo-Nazi Battalion Were Doing To The Civilians Of Donbass 2014-2021
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1139 views • March 16, 2022
Here's the KEY footage you won't see on MSM and social media: The war in Ukraine has been going on since 2014, as many of you know. This is backed by OSCE data. Here's what the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their Neo-Nazi Battalion formations were doing to the civilians of Donbass between 2014 to 2021 -- the 2 regions of Eastern Ukraine, now proclaimed separate republics -- fighting for their Independence from the Ukrainian regime. We've posted this footage 2x on Twitter and it got deleted every time. Share it forward.
A Patriot is NOT somebody That blindly follows his government, a Patriot is somebody that holds his government accountable.
#Ukraine #Donbass #AzovNeoNazis #Zelensky #Russia #Putin #NATO
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
A Patriot is NOT somebody That blindly follows his government, a Patriot is somebody that holds his government accountable.
#Ukraine #Donbass #AzovNeoNazis #Zelensky #Russia #Putin #NATO
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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