Expert gives SCARY predictions for if ENERGY CRISIS WORSENS

Glenn Beck





Sep 8, 2022 If our energy crisis continues to worsen, what will life be like in 2, or even 4 years? Energy expert Alex Epstein, author of ‘Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less,’ tells Glenn there are two possible scenarios — one that could result in economies crashing throughout the world, and another that could result in increased power for China and Russia. He explains it all in this clip, plus Epstein explains why fossil fuels actually have HUGE benefits, despite what the far-left may claim…





