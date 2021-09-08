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Oktoberfest 2021 reviews Pt1, 4 Peak & Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest
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10 views • September 08, 2021
With our favorite zythophiles' holiday right around the corner I thgt we'd start looking at one from Four Peaks and another offering from Firestone Walker.
Both are solid entries and both a solid drinkers. A nice sign for the start of the series.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here. I hope this helps you find the right brew for you.
Prost !
E.
Be The Big 3 My Friends
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Both are solid entries and both a solid drinkers. A nice sign for the start of the series.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here. I hope this helps you find the right brew for you.
Prost !
E.
Be The Big 3 My Friends
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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