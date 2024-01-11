Whoa! Rand Paul essentially called Fauci a lying two-faced snake on Fox News.

"What he says in private is largely true. What he says in public is largely a lie."

For example:

• Fauci tells his colleagues that masks don't work, but he wears three masks in public.

• In a private email, Fauci says the virus looks manipulated, but he denies gain-of-function research to this day.

• The same goes for natural immunity and the vaccines.

Has Fauci proven himself to be a pathological liar?