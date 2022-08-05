A Breaking News Update and Commentary from the International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State

Thursday, August 4, 2022

New law bans Catholic Church and seizes its wealth in the wake of papal admission of genocide

Church confiscations to begin September 4 as “Defund Genocide” movement spreads abroad

Diplomats, indigenous groups seek expulsion of Vatican from UN:

“Disestablishing the Catholic Church is a legal and moral obligation on humanity under the Law of Nations”

Kevin Annett