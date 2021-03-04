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"Trump threatens border shutdown if Mexico doesn't remove migrants" - Article Review
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130 views • March 04, 2021
President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that Mexico deport the caravans of asylum-seeking migrants pressing up against the U.S. border “anyway you want,” threatening to close off the U.S. border “permanently if need be.”
“Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A.,” Trump tweeted, offering no evidence to support his claim that the migrants are criminals.
Chaos broke out at the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, over the weekend as U.S. authorities deployed tear gas on migrants who had rushed the border. The San Ysidro port of entry, one of the busiest crossings into the U.S., was completely shut down on Sunday morning before reopening Sunday night..."
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/26/trump-border-close-mexico-caravan-1014701
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“Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A.,” Trump tweeted, offering no evidence to support his claim that the migrants are criminals.
Chaos broke out at the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, over the weekend as U.S. authorities deployed tear gas on migrants who had rushed the border. The San Ysidro port of entry, one of the busiest crossings into the U.S., was completely shut down on Sunday morning before reopening Sunday night..."
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/26/trump-border-close-mexico-caravan-1014701
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