© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION WRESTLER UNABLE TO COMPETE AFTER VAXXXINE INJURY (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
698 views • July 31, 2021
HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION WRESTLER UNABLE TO COMPETE AFTER VAXXXINE INJURY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/23dFjyVQNunc/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
KOTA IBUSHI is unable to compete after getting vaxxxed. Sick as a dog. Initial mainstream media reports said it was the vaxxx. They changed the story to, "he has pneumonia" later, probably after pressure from government or advertisers.
SOURCES:
1. https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/07/kota-ibushi-to-miss-summer-struggle-night-two-due-to-vaccine-side-effects/
2. https://twitter.com/njpwglobal/status/1417696953601708033
3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kota_Ibushi
Source: bootcamp
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/23dFjyVQNunc/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
KOTA IBUSHI is unable to compete after getting vaxxxed. Sick as a dog. Initial mainstream media reports said it was the vaxxx. They changed the story to, "he has pneumonia" later, probably after pressure from government or advertisers.
SOURCES:
1. https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/07/kota-ibushi-to-miss-summer-struggle-night-two-due-to-vaccine-side-effects/
2. https://twitter.com/njpwglobal/status/1417696953601708033
3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kota_Ibushi
Source: bootcamp
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.