If you eat sugar, watch this. Some of the horrible things I saw in Hospital.

The standard of care is keeping us sick in hospitals. The people in these hospitals are generally good people, they genuinely care, they just do not understand, and unfortunately some do not want to.
Cancer as a Metabolic Disease by Dr. Thomas Seyfried
https://www.amazon.com.au/Summary-Metabolic-Seyfried-Management-Prevention/dp/1804671339/ref=d_pd_sbs_sccl_1_1/355-3325108-5101152?pd_rd_w=klK9S&content-id=amzn1.sym.118da4f1-91dc-4b99-99f1-19f25add64eb&pf_rd_p=118da4f1-91dc-4b99-99f1-19f25add64eb&pf_rd_r=0H7KQ13XZN60VNEJGVMG&pd_rd_wg=SEuhq&pd_rd_r=9c04f243-e770-4fed-ba70-68248e8c079e&pd_rd_i=1804671339&psc=1
Anthony Chaffee MD
https://www.youtube.com/@anthonychaffeemd
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/
Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/DC_Learning_to_live_1973
#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnvore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.