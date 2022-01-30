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Over the Target with Jim Marchant | Flyover Conservatives
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73 views • January 30, 2022
You’re over the target when CNN sets up a parking lot ambush to attack your campaign!
Jim Marchant is not only running for Secretary of State in the Nevada, he is also organizing the Right and infuriating the Left in the process!
Connect with Jim Marchant ► https://jimmarchant.com/ and cfeipac.com
Watch the CNN Ambush Here ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi-lEIxVkt4&;t=217s
Learn more about election fraud ► https://conta.cc/3CGncdZ
Follow All Audit Updates at ► https://americaproject.com
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Jim Marchant is not only running for Secretary of State in the Nevada, he is also organizing the Right and infuriating the Left in the process!
Connect with Jim Marchant ► https://jimmarchant.com/ and cfeipac.com
Watch the CNN Ambush Here ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi-lEIxVkt4&;t=217s
Learn more about election fraud ► https://conta.cc/3CGncdZ
Follow All Audit Updates at ► https://americaproject.com
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
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