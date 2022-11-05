Steps of the Western MD Reconnaissance Units in Combat Action Within Special Military Operation of Russia.

Western MD reconnaissance units in combat action within special military operation
◽️ The reconnaissance group was tasked to detect and eliminate the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and mercenaries within an assigned perimeter.
◽️ Once the terrain was preliminarily explored by an unmanned aerial vehicle, servicemen dispersed to launch attacks at enemy's groups.
💥 Fagot anti-tank missile system was employed to launch a missile strike at a hostile armoured vehicle that had been camouflaged in a wooded area.
◽️ A group of mercenaries commenced to advance across the front towards the depth of the afforestation where it was attacked by the fire of automatic grenade launchers.
💥 After the firepower operation, a resurvey subgroup headed to the area, and eliminated the enemy with small arms and machine guns.
