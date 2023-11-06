Create New Account
The Lord Jesus Christ: The Almighty-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 5 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
61 Subscribers
6 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Lord Jesus Christ is Referenced in Revelation As Many Things; Particularly the Lamb of God. All Things Are Through the Lamb As He Is the God's Answer to Mankind. This World Is Being Prepared to Worship the Anti-Christ. Until Jesus Returns to Overcome the Devil, Satan Craves Worship and Can Deceive the World Into Idolizing Him.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

