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A test for evil in your life. 5-10-23
In Isaiah 59 verse 15 it states, “he who departs from evil makes himself a prey.” If you depart from something you logically disagree with it, and don’t want to be a part of it. So, if you disagree with someone or something and they attack you as prey, you know you are dealing with evil. Keep in mind that prey can be stalked, trapped, lured, tracked, watched, followed, deceived, etc., and, in the course of being killed a prey is always silenced. Have a great day.