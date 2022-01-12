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Sweden has fallen. A WEF and a Klaus Schwab puppet has taken over. Svenska efter 3,35
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191 views • January 12, 2022
1. A Brief History of the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia—Part II (1200-1913 AD)
http://www.elliswashingtonreport.com/2021/03/13/a-brief-history-of-the-rothschild-khazarian-mafia-part-ii-1200-1913-ad/
2. Independent reporter Kristi Leigh gets Dr. Robert Malone’s reaction to the Project Veritas bombshell from DARPA. Alex Jones responded to the Project Veritas revelations live on air during Tuesday’s epic transmission. Fauci and Gate are guilty of murder. The house of card is slowly falling.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-dr-malone-responds-to-project-veritas-fauci-gain-of-function-bombshell-highlights/
3. The normalization of pedophilia has long been a goal of the entertainment and media establishment, as clearly indicated by the massive rush to defend the 2020 movie Cuties, which was basically soft porn for pedophiles. The left and islam have on thing in common, pedophilia.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/usa-today-hastily-deletes-tweets-about-science-proving-pedophilia-is-determined-in-the-womb/
4. Sweden has fallen. A WEF and a Klaus Schwab puppet has taken over in favour of Great Reset
https://thegoodcitizen.substack.com/p/sweden-has-fallen
5. Pfizer CEO Makes Stunning Admission About Company's Covid Jabs, Announces New Omicron Version 1.1. He admits the vaccines are not working so lets make a new one against omicron.
https://www.brighteon.com/905e5d39-0031-47d2-9abd-dcee05f03f74
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
http://www.elliswashingtonreport.com/2021/03/13/a-brief-history-of-the-rothschild-khazarian-mafia-part-ii-1200-1913-ad/
2. Independent reporter Kristi Leigh gets Dr. Robert Malone’s reaction to the Project Veritas bombshell from DARPA. Alex Jones responded to the Project Veritas revelations live on air during Tuesday’s epic transmission. Fauci and Gate are guilty of murder. The house of card is slowly falling.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-dr-malone-responds-to-project-veritas-fauci-gain-of-function-bombshell-highlights/
3. The normalization of pedophilia has long been a goal of the entertainment and media establishment, as clearly indicated by the massive rush to defend the 2020 movie Cuties, which was basically soft porn for pedophiles. The left and islam have on thing in common, pedophilia.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/usa-today-hastily-deletes-tweets-about-science-proving-pedophilia-is-determined-in-the-womb/
4. Sweden has fallen. A WEF and a Klaus Schwab puppet has taken over in favour of Great Reset
https://thegoodcitizen.substack.com/p/sweden-has-fallen
5. Pfizer CEO Makes Stunning Admission About Company's Covid Jabs, Announces New Omicron Version 1.1. He admits the vaccines are not working so lets make a new one against omicron.
https://www.brighteon.com/905e5d39-0031-47d2-9abd-dcee05f03f74
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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