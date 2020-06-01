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Got Fish? The High Mineral Content of Seafood
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25 views • June 01, 2020
Coronavirus inflammation is causing problems with a lack of smell which is a better predictor of having the infection than a fever. This is hard to believe but true. Blood clotting and skin inflammation are also indicative of a zinc deficiency and now the main source of zinc in the US, red meat, is dwindling due to a supply chain problem. Well, seafood is one of the best sources of zinc and many other essential minerals as well. Got Fish? No? Well go get some!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28570893
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22234853
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303016997_Water_as_a_source_of_macronutrients_and_micronutrients_for_fish_with_special_emphasis_on_the_nutritional_requirements_of_two_fish_species_The_common_carp_Cyprinus_carpio_and_the_rainbow_trout_Oncorhyn
https://www.nature.com/articles/1001955
http://www9.who.int/nutrition/topics/WHO_FAO_ICN2_videos_hiddenhunger/en/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6316646/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28570893
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22234853
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303016997_Water_as_a_source_of_macronutrients_and_micronutrients_for_fish_with_special_emphasis_on_the_nutritional_requirements_of_two_fish_species_The_common_carp_Cyprinus_carpio_and_the_rainbow_trout_Oncorhyn
https://www.nature.com/articles/1001955
http://www9.who.int/nutrition/topics/WHO_FAO_ICN2_videos_hiddenhunger/en/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6316646/
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