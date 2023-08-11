Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the "oral fixation" that many so-called Christians have today, and how they focus more on the MOUTH than believing in the blood from the HEART. How could they miss it? Are they saved? How could they be against the BIBLICAL TEACHING of salvation by FAITH, (or by BELIEVING), thinking salvation is instead just an act of the LIPS?
