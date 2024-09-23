❗️ Zelensky arrived in New York aboard a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft

Again he will beg for help, ask to join NATO, etc.

Clown's statements:

— America has enough strength to ensure peace together with Ukraine and its allies, as envisaged in the “Formula of Peace” and in the UN Statute.

— We are starting a visit to the USA: Pennsylvania, a special visit. After that, New York, Washington. Ukraine will present its “victory plan”: Biden will see it first, then all the leaders of partner countries.

Volodymyr Zelensky began his visit to the United States with a visit to a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and immediately asked for more shells.

— The plan will also be presented to both parties in the US Congress, Trump and Harris.