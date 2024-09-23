❗️Zelensky arrived in NY aboard a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Zelensky arrived in New York aboard a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft
Again he will beg for help, ask to join NATO, etc.
Clown's statements:
— America has enough strength to ensure peace together with Ukraine and its allies, as envisaged in the “Formula of Peace” and in the UN Statute.
— We are starting a visit to the USA: Pennsylvania, a special visit. After that, New York, Washington. Ukraine will present its “victory plan”: Biden will see it first, then all the leaders of partner countries.
Volodymyr Zelensky began his visit to the United States with a visit to a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and immediately asked for more shells.
— The plan will also be presented to both parties in the US Congress, Trump and Harris.