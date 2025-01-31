BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💊 Ketamine Therapy: Uses & Benefits 🧠✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 3 months ago

🤔 Who can benefit from ketamine therapy? What makes it effective?


👨⚕️ Dr. Erik Fisher (Dr. E), a licensed psychologist & expert in emotional dynamics, explores how ketamine is transforming mental health treatment.


 🎶 https://tinyurl.com/9mdc36rt


🔬 Research shows ketamine may help with:


💙 Treatment-resistant depression & suicidal thoughts 😞➡️💡

⚡ PTSD & severe anxiety disorders 🌪️➡️🕊️

🚀 Addiction recovery & deep emotional healing 🔄💪


💭 For many, ketamine therapy offers new hope when traditional treatments fall short. Could this be the future of mental health care?


🎧 Tune in now and learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗👆✨

Keywords
ketamine therapymental health mattersanxiety and depression
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy