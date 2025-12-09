RUSSIA Sank a 670-FT-Long NATO Vessel, right after a Secret Database of ODESSA Port was Leaked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On December 7, Russian hackers broke into the database of Odessa and Nikolayev seaports. As a result, the Russian Defence Ministry gained access not only to classified information about military cargo arriving from NATO countries, but also to recordings from the surveillance cameras of all these seaports. It is noteworthy that the secret information obtained helped the Russian military to identify previously unknown places in Odessa where Ukrainian and NATO military engineers assembled maritime drones from parts imported from Britain. Furthermore, the Russian military also managed to discover a camouflaged bay in the southwestern part of Odessa, where a 670-ft-long cargo ship was located............................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
