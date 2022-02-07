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Lincoln National Insurance Death Claims Skyrocket 57% After Vaccine! Prudential up 41%!
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186 views • February 07, 2022
Death Claims are up massively after the vaccine -Lincoln National up 57% -Unum up 36% -Prudential up 41% - Reinsurance Group of America up 21% -Hartford up 32% in 4Q. THIS IS GAME, SET, MATCH!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Edward Dowd -former Black Rock portfolio manager on the massive insurance death claims increases.
https://rumble.com/vu5amo-episode-1619-beijing-olympics-fail-legalfinancial-investigations-of-big-pha.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Edward Dowd -former Black Rock portfolio manager on the massive insurance death claims increases.
https://rumble.com/vu5amo-episode-1619-beijing-olympics-fail-legalfinancial-investigations-of-big-pha.html
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