Syria's Civil War Resurges Amid Growing Discontent with Damascus Government

The civil war in Syria is escalating once again, with combat spreading across the country as dissatisfaction with the new government in Damascus continues to grow.

In Latakia province, local resistance groups have targeted two "government" vehicles with explosive devices.

In retaliation, Al-Julani’s regime has deployed Mi-24 helicopters for the first time, carrying out airstrikes on the Beit-Ana area near Jableh.

Meanwhile, in the southern province of Daraa, pro-government forces have used heavy armored vehicles to combat local armed groups.