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Salen MAS Secretos
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20 views • March 09, 2022
La guerra de Ucrania está revelando la magnitud de lo vulnerable que está el cartel petrolero ante el gran reseteo nuclear que viene a sustituirlo. Existen dos grupos de la elite compitiendo por la energía del planeta y el grupo nuclear viene con todo para derrocar al grupo petrolero.
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