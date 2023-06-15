HOW TO COMBAT (CALM) BIPOLAR MANIA
This presentation by James Easton, is based on experience with how to deal with a Manic Episode, on how to calm your mania to enable you to get rest and get back to normal. You should seek out a Psychiatrist nonetheless, and avoid a hospitalization if possible.
June 15th 2023, by James Easton
Keywords
combatcalmmaniamanic episode
