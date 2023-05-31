Create New Account
DR. RASHID BUTTAR murdered for AIRING This VIDEO - Share to EVERYONE
2431 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Dr. Rashid Buttar was Murdered by poisoning on May 18, 2023 after airing this video. He died in hospital.
Tens of millions will die this year after being injected with the Covid 19 Vaccine.
5G will initiate the Deaths by way of 1 minute intervals over the coming months.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Keywords
dr rashid buttarcovid vaccinemarburg viruswil paranormal

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
