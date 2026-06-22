BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AN UPDATE ON WAM! - From YouTube Suspension To Time Away
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2703 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
255 views • Today

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!

USE Code WAM50 for 50% off on select items like the #10 cans & MRE packs!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help keep us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

EXCLUSIVE replays of hour plus long live shows are available here at $5 a month or more!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson gives an update on why WAM hasn't been posting as much lately.


Firstly, YouTube suspended WAM for a week and it turned into several weeks.


Secondly, we shut things down for a few days to attend an important celebration of life in British Colombia.


We have many major interviews set up and some important reports. Stay tuned and make sure to sign up/pledge for our weekly show replays!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsconspiracyjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Ramon Tomey
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Coco Somers
Senator Wicker Criticizes Trump&#8217;s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran

Senator Wicker Criticizes Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy