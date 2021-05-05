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Myanmar: Sleepwalking into Another US-backed Regime Change Crisis [Chinese subtitle] 主流媒體不會告訴你的緬甸真相，美國深層政府在緬甸推動的政權更替危機
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202 views • May 05, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Myanmar: Sleepwalking into Another US-backed Regime Change Crisis〉，頻道「Land Destroyer」，2021年4月28日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKPJp_IzIs
原影片出處：〈Myanmar: Sleepwalking into Another US-backed Regime Change Crisis〉，頻道「Land Destroyer」，2021年4月28日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKPJp_IzIs
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