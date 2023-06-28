Create New Account
Tom Renz | **Best of Tom Renz Replay** Here Is the Proof They Lied About Masks - When Do You Trust a Liar?
Thomas Renz
Published Yesterday

We have been lied to more times than I can count, and while our government is lying to us on every topic, from Jan 6 to the elections, to climate change, to CBDC, one of the best illustrations of the lies comes from the COVID realm. Masks, in particular, have always been one of the most profoundly stupid lies in history, and the only thing more shocking than scientists risking their reputations on this stupidity is the fact that so many believed it. #COVID #CBDC #ClimateChange #Elections #J6 #Masks #Truth #Lawfare #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com
