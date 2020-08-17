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Onko Kaikkivaltias Jumala sinun kulta-aarteesi?
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210 views • August 17, 2020
Raamatullinen usko kasvattaa ja johdattaa sinua uskomaan Jeesukseen niin kuin Raamattu opettaa. Elävän veden virrat virtaavat eteenpäin syvemmälle Jumalan tuntemiseen. Jos Kaikkivaltias Jumala on sinun kulta-aarteesi, niin silloin sinun ilosi on Herrassa. Ilo Herrassa on väkevyytemme. Uskoamme koetellaan ja puhdistetaan niin kuin kultaa koetellaan ja puhdistetaan.
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