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SunAug9th20_SPRING_Beirut_PossibleIranWeaponsDepot_ImpendingIranianAttackOnIsrael_Aug18thDisclosure!
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49 views • August 09, 2020
SunAug9th20_SPRING_Beirut_PossibleIranWeaponsDepot_ImpendingIranianAttackOnIsrael_Aug18thDisclosure!
Subject: Beirut Missile Attack -Not The 'Controlled MSM' Story
Beirut Missile Attack
Not the ‘Controlled MSM Story’ about Fireworks & the Phosphate Plant Explosion
First missile from ship to start fire for smoke cover; 2nd Missile Tactical Nuke from Israel F-16
(See Terrible Damage in Second Video)
https://www.brighteon.com/d4d344fe-d9ea-4141-8a60-36bd0e17421b
Subject: Beirut Missile Attack -Not The 'Controlled MSM' Story
Beirut Missile Attack
Not the ‘Controlled MSM Story’ about Fireworks & the Phosphate Plant Explosion
First missile from ship to start fire for smoke cover; 2nd Missile Tactical Nuke from Israel F-16
(See Terrible Damage in Second Video)
https://www.brighteon.com/d4d344fe-d9ea-4141-8a60-36bd0e17421b
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