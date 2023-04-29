HOW TO DO HOME PHYSICALS DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 04/29/23



Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing home physicals. Stating that people can get test strips to check for colon cancer and blood sugar levels. Contending that by doing this people can save money. Because of the high cost of doctors office visits.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a specific case of a medical mistake. A woman was told she had triple negative breast cancer. She underwent chemotherapy, a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Only to be told she never had cancer in the first place.

Callers





Renee has a friend who is trying to get pregnant. She also has irregular periods and high blood pressure.





Alexander has several health challenges including constipation, heart palpatations and tinnitis.





Linda has type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Also a noncancerous nodule in her breast.





John has stage 4 kidney disease, macular degeneration and tinnitis.





Terry has a cat diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.