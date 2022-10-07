We need Your help! They intend to destroy our lives.





https://rumble.com/v1myezi-we-need-your-help-they-intend-to-destroy-our-lives..html





PLEASE CONSIDER COMPLETING THE FORM WHICH IS ANONYMOUS, VERY EASY AND WILL TAKE 2 MINS.





CLOSES THIS SUNDAY 9TH OCTOBER 2022





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX4iGBa3iE8

https://www.talasbuan.com/questionnaire

https://youtu.be/JX4iGBa3iE8





Thank you brother and sister for alerting me to this. I cannot find my comment to you but I have done all I said and filled in the survey form. Good Luck





=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com

SANDGROUNDER

https://gettr.com/login





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Sweden, Wind Farm, Opposition