TCR#1182 STEVEN D KELLEY #490 JUNE-4-2026. Getting Numb to Pedophilia

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Steven D. Kelley found Entrances To The Getty Underground Leading to A Satanic Temple for Child Sex Slaves One Mile Below. Tunnels underneath the Getty. One mile below the Getty is a Satanic Temple where Gordon Getty canibalises child sex slaves. Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."
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