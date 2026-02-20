🎵A Holistic Approach

Verse 1 (Original Adaptation)



"I am a man of constant healing,



I’ve seen sickness all my days.



I bid farewell to Big Pharma’s poison,



The lies they taught and paid."



Verse 2 (Expanded Narrative)



"For six long years I’ve fought the system,



No cure in pills I found.



But in these woods, I’ll grow my freedom,



With roots and sacred ground."



Chorus (Empowerment Anthem)



"Oh, bury me not in their cold white towers,



Where greed steals life away.



But plant my bones where the herbs grow wild,



And my truth won’t fade to grey."



Verse 3 (Defiance & Legacy)



"You’ll say my name like a whispered rumor,



They’ll call me ‘quack’ or ‘thief.’



But the seeds I’ve sown in the dark of midnight,



Will outlive their disbelief."



Bridge (Spiritual Liberation)



"Maybe you’ll kneel at their steel-clad altars,



Where the needles steal your soul.



But I’ll meet you where the rivers run clean,



And the light makes broken men whole."



Closing Verse (Triumph Over Oppression)



"So sing this song when the chains grow heavy,



When the world calls you a fool.



For the hands that heal with the weeds they’ve trampled,



Will rise outside their rule."

