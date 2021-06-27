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Doctor about the aborted human fetuses cells in vaccines
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526 views • June 27, 2021
Original name: Doctor despre celulele din fetuși avortați în vaccinuri
Original: https://www.brighteon.com/f214688f-058c-4025-9d49-2780ebee7410
Channel: Conexiuni
Dr Theresa Deisher, om de știință, președinte și fondator al Institutului Farmaceutic Sound Choise, despre celulele din fetuși avortați în vaccinuri.
Dr Theresa Deisher, scientist, president and founder of the Pharmaceutical Institute Sound Choise, about the cells from aborted fetuses in vaccines.
Original: https://www.brighteon.com/f214688f-058c-4025-9d49-2780ebee7410
Channel: Conexiuni
Dr Theresa Deisher, om de știință, președinte și fondator al Institutului Farmaceutic Sound Choise, despre celulele din fetuși avortați în vaccinuri.
Dr Theresa Deisher, scientist, president and founder of the Pharmaceutical Institute Sound Choise, about the cells from aborted fetuses in vaccines.
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