X22 REPORT Ep. 2956b - Trump Just Turned The Table On Biden, This Is Just The Beginning, Buckle Up
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2956b - Dec. 23, 2022

Trump Just Turned The Table On Biden, This Is Just The Beginning, Buckle Up

The [DS] is throwing everything they have at Trump, they are using the old playbooks, propaganda, lies you name it, they are panicking. Maricopa was caught in a lie, they tried to cover it up, but the coverup always gets you. Trump has now trapped the [DS] players. He just turned the table on Biden, he is asking the house to order his tax returns of all business dealing, plus family members, this is just the beginning, buckle its going to get rough because the [DS] will fight back but they did this to themselves. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regime

