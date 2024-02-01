Leaving Washington State For Idaho

In April 2017 I traveled seven hours to the Washington Idaho border for two days, seeking to move away from the pricey, well to do, lily white enclave I ended up in at the beginning of 2016. At the time my plans to move there did not pan out. Maybe at that time it was due to lack of planning.

So, I have remained stuck here for another seven years, in an area where everyone drives $100,000 -$250,000 cars, where you need to be a "tech millionaire" (their words not mine) to afford housing, and where the state government keeps looking for new ways to punish everyone in the state, including me, who owns any firearms.

My plan is to relocate to Lewiston / Post Falls Idaho in a few months. And, if anyone from Idaho sees this and thinks, Great, another liberal from Washington who wants to move up here and destroy the state by turning it blue, that is most certainly not who I am. I am not another privileged leftist extremist whose goal is to fundamentally transform Idaho.