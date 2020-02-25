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GEOENGINEERING STOP. THEN WHAT?
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27 views • February 25, 2020
GEOENGINEERING STOP. THEN WHAT?
ONCE THE PEOPLE HAVE FORCED GEOENGINEERING PROGRAMS TO HALT, THEN WHAT?
It's time to act. You're a 21st century Noah thinking about the coming man-made flood: How will you avoid GMO foods, FEMA camps, gangster banksters, toxic vaccines, rapist clergy, cashless economies, remotely hackable transportation, chip implants, job loss to machines, forced relocation to crowded cities, surveillance, Internet of things, censorship, consumerism, control grids, compromised government, compromised elections, compromised media, centralized education, gene scrambling radiation, directed energy weaponry, infertility epidemics, unhinged police, poisoned seafood, debt enslavement, corporate extortion, illegal gardens, illegal rainwater collection, poisoned soil, and more? If you don't think about it now and begin acting, you'll never escape mother matrix nor were you intended to... Watch how many municipalities will crush your moves toward freedom and independence. Start with re-taking control of your immediate basics: shelter, food, water. That "job" you hate doesn't have to be in the mix.
ONCE THE PEOPLE HAVE FORCED GEOENGINEERING PROGRAMS TO HALT, THEN WHAT?
It's time to act. You're a 21st century Noah thinking about the coming man-made flood: How will you avoid GMO foods, FEMA camps, gangster banksters, toxic vaccines, rapist clergy, cashless economies, remotely hackable transportation, chip implants, job loss to machines, forced relocation to crowded cities, surveillance, Internet of things, censorship, consumerism, control grids, compromised government, compromised elections, compromised media, centralized education, gene scrambling radiation, directed energy weaponry, infertility epidemics, unhinged police, poisoned seafood, debt enslavement, corporate extortion, illegal gardens, illegal rainwater collection, poisoned soil, and more? If you don't think about it now and begin acting, you'll never escape mother matrix nor were you intended to... Watch how many municipalities will crush your moves toward freedom and independence. Start with re-taking control of your immediate basics: shelter, food, water. That "job" you hate doesn't have to be in the mix.
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