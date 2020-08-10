© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Maryland Blast August 10 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • August 10, 2020
"IT WAS LIKE A BOMB" | Dean Jones said he and several others dug through the rubble looking for trapped people inside after they heard the explosion that destroyed three homes in NW Baltimore this morning.
At least one person is dead in what’s believed to have been a gas explosion that destroyed three houses in the 4200 block of Labrynth Road in NW Baltimore, Councilman Yitzy Schleifer says.
At least one person is dead in what’s believed to have been a gas explosion that destroyed three houses in the 4200 block of Labrynth Road in NW Baltimore, Councilman Yitzy Schleifer says.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.