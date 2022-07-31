Jason Whitlock Only a SPIRITUAL AWAKENING can save America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Jul 30, 2022 Two recent, viral videos — both showing small children targeting police officers — show we’re currently living in a ‘real-life version of Lord of the Flies,’ BlazeTV's Jason Whitlock tells Glenn. Like the characters in the book, children in our society are falling into total chaos, brutality, and depravity, he says. It's due to a lack of respect for our nation, for law enforcement, and for American values. And, ‘once you impose that mentality on the culture, this is the kind of chaos that will just become more and more pervasive.’ So, Whitlock explains why he believes only a ‘spiritual awakening’ can save our nation now…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sth0A32Dr9A