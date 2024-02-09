Middle East Ramps Up, China/Russia Off US Coast, Anti-Gun Legislation, Ice Arrests, Biden Border Bill

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that forces conducted airstrikes on more than 171 targets in Yemen, Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.China and Russia conducted a joint naval operation near U.S. territory earlier this week, triggering a large response from the U.S. Navy

The U.S. State Department on Monday brushed off reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to look into reclaiming what he deems former Russian "real estate," including Alaska.

A Democratic Tennessee lawmaker introduced legislation that would impose a "thoughts and prayers" tax on the sale of firearms in the state.

State Rep. Bo Mitchell's bill would impose a 15% sales tax on firearms sold at retail, with the proceeds going to the Tennessee Department of Education to help hire school counselors.

Gun owners in Maryland would be required to buy at least $300,000 in liability insurance or forfeit their ability to carry a firearm under a new bill. The controversial legislation, introduced by Delegate Terri Hill, D-Howard County, would prohibit the "wear or carry" of a gun anywhere in the state unless the individual has obtained a liability insurance policy of at least $300,000.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested at least a dozen illegal immigrants with previous charges or convictions related to child exploitation following a national operation, the agency confirmed Friday. The arrests were made in Alaska, Washington state, Oregon and Texas. At least 171 illegal immigrants have been arrested in 25 cities nationwide with pending charges or convictions for murder, homicide or sexual assault against children.













#behindthelinepodcast #leftcoastnews #shtfnews #usairstrikes #airstrikes #middleeastnews #yemen #iraq #syria #usmilitary #usnavy #china #russia #chinesenavy #russiannavy #alaska #russiawantsalaskaback #tennesseegunbill #secondamendment #freedom #constitution #maylandgunbill #guninsurance #ice #illegals #shtf #prep #prepping #prepper #preppernews #survival #survivalnews #worldwar #ww3 #nationalsecurityact #bidenborder #biden #border #openborder #closetheborder