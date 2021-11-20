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Mark Passio ~ The Science of Natural Law (Full Documentary)
Jaguar Media
Jaguar Media
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11 views • November 20, 2021
I DO NOT OWN THIS CONTENT. Credit goes to Mark Passio for his work on the subject.

Is humanity truly free? Are there Universal Laws in effect that apply to human behavior? Does our knowledge or ignorance of these laws impact our collective freedom as a species? In this one-of-a-kind feature documentary film, Mark Passio will explore these questions, and our current understanding of Universal forces that affect the daily lives of each and every one of us.
Executive Producer: Mark Passio. Associate Producers: Leiha Boone, Joel Torres. Video Editing: Joel Torres. Audio Editing: Nicholas Tsolainos, Joel Torres. Filmography: Patrick Leach. 3D Graphics & Animation: Law Stewart, Tom Shepperd, Andrius Stankus. Additional Graphics: Brett Hatton, Steve Miele, Becca Godwin. Sound Score: Logan Hart, Nicholas Tsolainos, Erik Barnes, Nadia Di Gregorio.
Mark Passio's web site:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.co...
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https://www.whatonearthishappening.co...
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthI...
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWork...
Keywords
occultcosmosdocumentaryesotericnaturallaw
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