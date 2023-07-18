A Wake Up Call for the Climate Cult

Truth - Pass It On: https://www.youtube.com/@northernohrsub_confirmation=1



Can climate change be stopped? Are humans to blame? Well actually, yes, we are to blame and unfortunately due to our own stubbornness there's no turning back. It is indeed our rebellious nature and the turning from G-d's holy instructions (Torah) that have set this world on a collision course with His wrath.

Messiah Yeshua taught the Torah of Moses and commanded His followers to do likewise. Don't forget, as the good book says, "as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in ALL your conduct, because it is written, “Be holy, for I am holy.” (Lev 11:44) And there is but ONE standard for holiness my friends. The Torah, the whole Torah, and nothing but the Torah... So help me G-d!

The great day of His wrath is coming, will you be able to stand? (Rev 6:17)







