Much More the Grace of God, Romans 5:11-15 - Morning Manna - Feb 19, 2025 - The grace and life offered in Christ is universally more powerful than the universal condition of sin and death.

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc continue their study of Romans 5:11-15, focusing on the themes of justification, reconciliation, and the contrast between Adam and Christ. They emphasize that reconciliation with God is a present reality through Jesus Christ, not just a future hope. The discussion highlights the radical nature of joy in Christianity, as opposed to the burdens of religious law. They explore how sin and death entered through Adam and how Jesus, as the last Adam, brings abundant grace and life.
Topics Covered:
- Justification and reconciliation through Jesus Christ
- The radical concept of joy in Christianity
- Adam’s disobedience vs. Christ’s obedience
- The universality of sin and death before the law of Moses
- The sufficiency and abundance of God’s grace
- The importance of resting in God’s reconciliation
Scripture References:
- Romans 5:11 - "But we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement."
- Romans 5:12 - "Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned."
- Romans 5:13 - "Until the law sin was in the world: but sin is not imputed when there is no law."
- Romans 5:14 - "Nevertheless death reigned from Adam to Moses, even over them that had not sinned after the similitude of Adam's transgression, who is the figure of him that was to come."
- Romans 5:15 - "But not as the offense, so also is the gift. For if through the offense of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many."
Summary:
This discussion covers Romans chapter 5, verses 11-15, continuing the study of the book of Romans. The key points are:
Reconciliation and Joy in God: Verse 11 marks the culmination of Paul's argument, shifting the focus to the believer's joy in God through the reconciliation achieved by Christ. This joy is not just about the benefits of salvation, but a restored relationship with God as a loving Father.
Original Sin and Death: Verse 12 introduces the concept of original sin, tracing how sin and death entered the world through Adam's disobedience. This established a universal condition of sin and death that affected all of humanity.
Sin Before the Law: Verses 13-14 explain that sin existed before the Mosaic Law was given, demonstrating that sin is a universal human condition, not just a failure to keep the written law. Death reigned even over those who did not sin in the same way as Adam.
Contrast Between Adam and Christ: Verse 15 begins contrasting the destructive consequences of Adam's sin with the restorative power of the grace offered through Jesus Christ. While Adam's single act of disobedience brought death, the single act of Christ's obedience on the cross brought justification and abundant grace.
The overall message is that the reconciliation and joy believers have in God through Christ far surpasses the devastating effects of sin introduced by Adam. The grace and life offered in Christ is universally available and more powerful than the universal condition of sin and death.