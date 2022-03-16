Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/16/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing longevity. Comparing various states that have similar populations. Pointing out that the people from some states live longer than people in other states. Contending it's due differences in diets. Asserting people that don't eat gluten will tend to live longer.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating cacao nibs. Cacao nibs are pure cacao beans or seeds that are chopped or broken into tiny pieces. These nibs are loaded with antioxidants with more than 500 unique polyphenols. Containing minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese and copper.CallersElizabeth has questions regarding a dog with a deep leg wound.Robert has concerns about getting mercury from his garden.Brent has two questions first he asks about his bone on bone arthritis. Second he has questions about chemical sensitivities.Debbie's doctor wants to perform a hip replacement procedure.