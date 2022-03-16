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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/16/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/16/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing longevity. Comparing various states that have similar populations. Pointing out that the people from some states live longer than people in other states. Contending it's due differences in diets. Asserting people that don't eat gluten will tend to live longer.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating cacao nibs. Cacao nibs are pure cacao beans or seeds that are chopped or broken into tiny pieces. These nibs are loaded with antioxidants with more than 500 unique polyphenols. Containing minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese and copper.
Callers

Elizabeth has questions regarding a dog with a deep leg wound.

Robert has concerns about getting mercury from his garden.

Brent has two questions first he asks about his bone on bone arthritis. Second he has questions about chemical sensitivities.

Debbie's doctor wants to perform a hip replacement procedure.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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