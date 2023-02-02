January Grocery Hauls! Small but mighty!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! I haven’t done a Grocery Haul video in a couple months as I’ve skipped a few orders with Azure and Naturally a Deal and what I have ordered has been only meat for the dogs and seeds/grains for the birds. It feels amazing to have a more stocked pantry and lots of winter garden harvest so I can get more creative with what I do order. I’ve also been clearing out (aka eating 😜) the 2021 items in the freezer and taking stock of all my dehydrated herbs and powders to see what I want to grow more and less of this year.
Naturally a Deal: http://naturallyadeal.com. Create a free account to browse their ever changing product catalog and you can see their current list of drop locations here:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/1/viewer?mid=194O5RCh-OYf6FkPlhpd_1tiTduWCvx-_&ll=38.19200868657185%2C-83.1195647&z=5
Azure Standard (referral link): https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6c