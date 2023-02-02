January Grocery Hauls! Small but mighty!

Hello Friends! I haven’t done a Grocery Haul video in a couple months as I’ve skipped a few orders with Azure and Naturally a Deal and what I have ordered has been only meat for the dogs and seeds/grains for the birds. It feels amazing to have a more stocked pantry and lots of winter garden harvest so I can get more creative with what I do order. I’ve also been clearing out (aka eating 😜) the 2021 items in the freezer and taking stock of all my dehydrated herbs and powders to see what I want to grow more and less of this year.
Naturally a Deal: http://naturallyadeal.com. Create a free account to browse their ever changing product catalog and you can see their current list of drop locations here:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/1/viewer?mid=194O5RCh-OYf6FkPlhpd_1tiTduWCvx-_&ll=38.19200868657185%2C-83.1195647&z=5
Azure Standard (referral link): https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6c
